MAAT Lands Steinberg For Dithering Design Win
Company’s LINpro OEM dithering technology licensed by Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH
LIN is simply the best dithering on the market.”SANTA CRUZ, CA, US, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of exceptional performance professional audio solutions, today announced the licensing of their LINpro intellectual property (IP) for next generation redithering of digital audio. MAAT’s LINpro OEM Developer Kit was licensed by Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH to supplement their existing dither capabilities. The LINpro OEM software toolset first appears in Wavelab 11, Steinberg’s DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) preferred by mastering engineers worldwide.
— Timo Wildenhain, Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH
LINpro OEM incorporates a newly developed engine based on the current understanding of psychoacoustics, information theory and audio production best practices. As with other members of MAAT’s product family, extensive research and its double precision DSP (Digital Signal Processing) architecture contribute to its uncompromising quality. The technology can be integrated into applications and utilities for macOS, Linux and Windows operating systems.
Although dithering is usually considered an automatic function that can be ignored without consequence, mastering engineers know that redithering prior to delivery is the last opportunity to define the quality of their product. LINpro OEM includes seven modern choices for optimal noise shaping. Four of those options are derived from the most recent thinking in psychoacoustically optimized 5th, 8th and 9th order shapes.
Few audio software engineers carry the “street cred,” if not the name recognition, of MAAT CTO Christoph M. Musialik. As with other MAAT products, Musialik guided the development of LINpro OEM to ensure absolute fidelity. He suggested that, with modern computing power and a better understanding of human auditory response, it‘s time to revisit our knowledge of dither execution. “With properly implemented dithering and a touch of sophisticated noise shaping…we can achieve almost 19 bits of subjective resolution when truncating to a 16-bit format.” He added that, “…many of today’s re–dithering plug–ins deliver the equivalent of 15 bits (of) resolution or less.”
As Head of Professional Audio at Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH, Timo Wildenhain is dedicated to functionality and fidelity, shepherding their pro business into a worldwide phenomenon. “We have chosen LINpro dithering for our high-end mastering software WaveLab Pro 11 because we didn't want to make any compromises regarding sound quality and ease of use.” His opinion is unequivocal. “LIN is simply the best dithering on the market.”
To ensure a competitive advantage, the LINpro OEM Developer Kit, including DSP library and C++ source code, is available for licensing now exclusively from MAAT. Additional information, including developer documentation and pricing, is available on inquiry.
ABOUT MAAT INC.
MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of professional audio solutions, is built on the belief that higher accuracy, exceptional fidelity, enhanced workflows and less visual fatigue are hallmarks of better quality. MAAT is derived from “Mastering Academy Audio Tools,” reflecting the deep connection and practical wisdom derived from years of real world experience. MAAT’s reliance on hard science and in–depth research balanced by extensive listening redefines audio tools for professionals worldwide.
©2021 MAAT Incorporated. The MAAT logo, LINpro, LINpro OEM and LINpro OEM Developer Kit are trademarks of MAAT Incorporated. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.
