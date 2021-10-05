EVERLINE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ARDUA STRATEGIES, EXPANDS INTO OPERATIONAL SECURITY
EINPresswire.com/ -- EverLine, a leading provider of energy compliance, technical and security solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Ardua Strategies, Inc (“Ardua”). EverLine is a subsidiary of LineStar Integrity Services, LLC, a portfolio company of First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy.
The acquisition of Ardua expands EverLine’s technical stack to include a robust operational security offering. Annie McIntyre, Ardua’s founder and President, will serve as EverLine’s Director of Operational Security. She will lead a team of security experts dedicated to increasing the safety, reliability, and business continuity of customer assets through tested cyber, physical, and human security management.
Louis Krannich, President of EverLine, said, “Annie and her team come to EverLine with decades of experience protecting critical infrastructure in the government, military, and private sectors, including having authored portions of industry security standards and best practices. This combination allows EverLine to apply Ardua’s deep expertise to our internal programs and to our customers’ assets while also deploying our SCADA/IT resources to execute security system design and maintenance – a truly unique industry offering.”
McIntyre added, “Security is essential to ensuring the most critical operations remain stable and safe, and we are in a time when security is a significant concern for many. We are pleased to have a role in EverLine’s distinctive approach that provides inherent security to industry in a seamless and comprehensive way.”
Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed.
###
About EverLine
EverLine provides energy operators a unique Technical Stack by offering custom compliance, technical, and security solutions designed to meet a customer’s specific needs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas with offices in Denver, Bakersfield, and El Paso, EverLine has partnered with more than 200 operators nationwide to deliver energy safely, reliably, and securely. For more information about EverLine, please visit www.everlineus.com
About Ardua
Founded in 2011, Ardua Strategies is an operational security company that provides comprehensive solutions to issues of the critical infrastructure community, ensuring that critical products and services are delivered to consumers. This is accomplished by establishing comprehensive security programs, conducting technology and operational assessments, and achieving standards compliance. Clients range from small to large energy and infrastructure companies including oil & gas, pipelines, water and wastewater, and vendor technologies.
Patti Hill
The acquisition of Ardua expands EverLine’s technical stack to include a robust operational security offering. Annie McIntyre, Ardua’s founder and President, will serve as EverLine’s Director of Operational Security. She will lead a team of security experts dedicated to increasing the safety, reliability, and business continuity of customer assets through tested cyber, physical, and human security management.
Louis Krannich, President of EverLine, said, “Annie and her team come to EverLine with decades of experience protecting critical infrastructure in the government, military, and private sectors, including having authored portions of industry security standards and best practices. This combination allows EverLine to apply Ardua’s deep expertise to our internal programs and to our customers’ assets while also deploying our SCADA/IT resources to execute security system design and maintenance – a truly unique industry offering.”
McIntyre added, “Security is essential to ensuring the most critical operations remain stable and safe, and we are in a time when security is a significant concern for many. We are pleased to have a role in EverLine’s distinctive approach that provides inherent security to industry in a seamless and comprehensive way.”
Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed.
###
About EverLine
EverLine provides energy operators a unique Technical Stack by offering custom compliance, technical, and security solutions designed to meet a customer’s specific needs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas with offices in Denver, Bakersfield, and El Paso, EverLine has partnered with more than 200 operators nationwide to deliver energy safely, reliably, and securely. For more information about EverLine, please visit www.everlineus.com
About Ardua
Founded in 2011, Ardua Strategies is an operational security company that provides comprehensive solutions to issues of the critical infrastructure community, ensuring that critical products and services are delivered to consumers. This is accomplished by establishing comprehensive security programs, conducting technology and operational assessments, and achieving standards compliance. Clients range from small to large energy and infrastructure companies including oil & gas, pipelines, water and wastewater, and vendor technologies.
Patti Hill
EverLine - Energy's Technical Stack
+1 910-821-1436
email us here