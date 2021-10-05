TCM Launches Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Income Fund To Facilitate Safe Entry to DeFi
The fund’s unique investment strategy strikes the right balance between risks and rewards to provide safer entry into the DeFi sector
Providing institutions with access to exceptional yields available through investments in DeFi, while also prudently managing downside risks, is key to fostering institutional development.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trovio Capital Management (TCM), a subsidiary of The Trovio Group, an asset management company focused exclusively on digital native assets, today announces the launch of its Digital Asset Income Fund, a market-neutral, non-directional fund that extracts yield through strategically investing in stablecoin-based decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols.
— Jon Deane
The new fund, which aims to scoop up $US40 million ($55.6 million) before the end of this year, and $US150 million towards the end of next year, has started buying stablecoins – crypto assets pegged to a real-world asset like the US dollar – and will pledge these across DeFi liquidity pools.
The Digital Asset Income Fund targets a 15%-20% p.a. ROI by sourcing the highest-yielding, most secure stablecoin DeFi protocols. The portfolio will be regularly rebalanced to maintain a targeted 90% stablecoin threshold. The fund will also generate alpha through a discretionary 10% allocation to non-stablecoin pools when suitably attractive opportunities are identified. This equilibrium reduces volatility by limiting impermanent loss while optimising risk-return and, in so doing, outperforming standalone stablecoin pools. Traditional arbitrage strategies will also be drawn upon when the manager sees fit.
Attractive yields and lower risks make the Digital Asset Income Fund an ideal avenue for institutional investors looking to dip their toes into the rapidly developing DeFi sector. This is especially true given the current financial climate where global cash yields typically sit below 1%.
The fund utilises best-in-class third party providers and infrastructure to ensure the safety of investor funds. Additionally, the fund will insure all assets deployed in DeFi protocols, where possible, providing even greater peace of mind for investors.
Jon Deane, CEO at The Trovio Group, said: “DeFi represents a complete transformation in the way investment firms and individuals can generate returns. Providing institutions with access to exceptional yields available through investments in DeFi, while also prudently managing downside risks, is key to fostering institutional development of the sector.”
TCM has also committed to offsetting the carbon footprint of its Digital Asset Income Fund in response to carbon emissions being a key ESG concern for digital assets. At a time when investors are cautious about not adding carbon emissions to their portfolios, this commitment to decarbonisation represents a positive step toward sustainable digital asset investing.
“While we believe bitcoin is key to achieving a clean energy future, this transition will take some time. Digital asset mining is definitely trending towards renewable sources, but until we reach the point where 100% of the mining is on sustainable energy sources, TCM is fully committed to offsetting the carbon footprint of the Digital Asset Income Fund,” Deane said.
TCM comprises a well-established team of professionals with a proven track record in financial services, asset management, cryptography, technology and digital asset development and financial regulation. Deane boasts more than 15 years of experience managing global markets businesses, as well as individually managing large complex risk positions for international investment banks, including JP Morgan and UBS AG.
Similarly, TCM’s Co-Founder and Head of Asset Management, Bob Tucker, has over 25 years of experience managing businesses for leading financial institutions and asset managers, including Barclays Capital, Man Investments and ANZ Bank. Will Hamilton, Head of Trading & Research at TCM, has been heavily involved in the crypto asset sector since 2016. Prior to this, he worked at Pitt Capital Partners, the internal investment bank of investment house Washington H. Sol Pattinson (‘ASX:SOL’).
– ends –
About The Trovio Group, Trovio Capital Management (TCM) & TCM Capital
The Trovio Group is the holding company for the services (digital asset management and technology) provided under the Trovio Brand and TCM. The Trovio Technology team has been pioneering the evolution of cryptography, digital registries and asset tokenization over the last two decades. For more information, please visit trovio.io
TCM is an investment firm providing institutional-recognisable investment products for frontier markets. Focused exclusively on blockchain, digital assets and native crypto products, TCM has enabled a gateway to digital assets for the investment community, in a safe, secure and efficient way. For more information, please visit: tcmgam.com
TCM Capital is the Australian based advisor to TCM Global Asset Management. For more information, please visit https://tcm.capital/
Jon Reader
Cryptoland PR
2086146816 ext.
email us here