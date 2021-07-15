OSOM Chief Legal Counsel Appointed to Blockchain for Europe Board
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brussels-based blockchain advocacy group, Blockchain for Europe (BC4EU), has nominated and appointed Jerome Dickinson, Chief Legal Counsel for crypto-centric wealth management firm OSOM.finance, to its board of directors.
Founded in late 2018, Blockchain for Europe advocates for balanced policy and regulatory governance for the blockchain sector in Europe. The group has been dedicated to working with its members to proactively educate European policymakers and regulators and help them develop a sensible regulatory framework to support and promote blockchain-based innovation.
Dickinson will join a diverse range of existing board members, including BC4EU’s Chair and Fetch.ai’s Director of Business Development, Maria Minaricova, Ava Lab’s General Counsel, Lee Schneider, Ripple’s Head of Public Policy, Susan Friedman, as well as Blockseed Ventures’ Managing Partner and Cardano’s Vice-Chairperson, Manmeet Singh.
“I’m honoured to have this opportunity to work with such high-calibre industry experts to help drive a flourishing crypto ecosystem in Europe. Blockchain for Europe is best placed to showcase the benefits blockchain can bring to the EU economy – such as job creation and a more competitive market for payments, banking, finance, and eCommerce services. I’m excited to be even more involved in this journey,” Dickinson said.
OSOM has been a member of the advocacy group since April 2021, responsible for leading the way in building cutting-edge solutions that comply with Estonia’s developing cryptocurrency regulations. This puts the fintech company in a strong position to propel Blockchain for Europe’s mission forward. Dickinson’s appointment will allow him to play a deeper role in driving responsible regulation and tokenisation innovation in Europe.
“We’re pleased to welcome Jerome to the Blockchain for Europe board. His experience places him in a favourable position to have constructive dialogues with policymakers, regulators, and other EU and national stakeholders about how best to govern and regulate blockchain in Europe while encouraging innovation. We look forward to the great contribution he’ll make in helping us fulfil our mission,” said Robert Kopitsch, BC4EU’s Secretary General.
Among OSOM’s leading innovations is the Crypto Autopilot, which provides a simple way for financial institutions and retail traders to gain exposure to a diversified pool of 60 pre-vetted crypto assets — all while negating concerns over custody, trading strategy and execution, and liquidity crunches. Autopilot outperformed its competitors throughout 2021, even besting the pioneer crypto asset, Bitcoin, by offering the best returns and rewards for risk-taking.
About OSOM
OSOM is a Belgian-Estonian wealthtech company proudly created by Polybius in 2018. OSOM strives to transform personal finance, allowing you to smartly manage and diversify exposure to Crypto in minutes. In addition to DeFi Earn, OSOM offers a safe and EU-regulated wallet and exchange, a real-time portfolio tracker and an algorithmic trading bot, called Crypto Autopilot, to automatically manage and diversify your holdings. Its AI-powered portfolio building robo-algorithm automatically tracks and finds new growth opportunities in over 200 coins so you know you only invest in the best ecosystems. For more information, please visit: https://osom.finance/
