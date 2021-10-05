Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,914 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Orders 10.4.21

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to assist schools impacted by various wildfires this year and an executive order to support the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order related to schools ensures continuity in education for displaced students and includes waivers related to class size, outdoor physical education, school district residency and deadlines for local educational agencies to submit Local Control and Accountability Plans (LCAP), which are multi-year planning documents tied to budget projections.

The order related to COVID-19 extends flexibilities allowing the state to increase health care capacity to support ongoing testing and vaccination efforts and minimize the threat of COVID-19 to Californians and health care workers. In addition, following the approval last week of emergency regulations enabling the Board of Parole Hearings to conduct hearings by videoconference in accordance with AB 145, Governor Newsom determined that the provisions of a prior executive order that directed the Board to conduct hearings by videoconference to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are no longer necessary. Today’s executive order rescinds those provisions of the prior order.

The text of the Governor’s executive orders can be found here (schools) and here (COVID-19).

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Orders 10.4.21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.