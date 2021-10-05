Many Paths One Destination presents annual conference October 9th, 2021
Event in San Jose, CA to include representatives from major organizations and expert speakers on the topics of addiction and recovery.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Paths One Destination, a San Jose based non-profit organization, will hosts its annual conference: Connections In Recovery on October 9th, 2021 at 2700 Booksin Ave, San Jose, CA. For this years event, notable speakers include: world renown interventionist and addiction specialist Roland Williams, Recovery Dharma board member Eunsung Kim, gang member rehabilitation expert Dr. Sonny Lara, Santa Clara County opioid epidemic expert Mira Parwiz, and San Jose City College Alcohol and Drug Studies Program Coordinator Mary Crocker Cook. Opening the event will be a performance by Kalpulli Izkalli, a traditional Aztek dance community group.
Also in attendance will be a contingent of peer support recovery programs including Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Lifering, and Recovery Dharma, whose representatives will be available to offer literature and answer questions.
Additional support and information booths include Support Systems Homes, The Camp Recovery Center, Santa Clara County Re-entry Center, Family Child Services, Recovery Café, Edify, Café Gratitude, Northbound Treatment Services, and San Jose City College.
"This is one of the few events anywhere that welcomes all recovery groups and organizations to meet under one roof" said Terry Estioko, board member of Many Paths One Destination, "The recovery community in the Bay Area is vibrant, and we strive to provide a venue for leading recovery groups and thought leaders to share their ideas."
Topics to be discussed will include:
- Treatment approaches
- Relapse prevention
- Buddhist approach to recovery
- Managing the opioid epidemic in Santa Clara County
- Harm reduction methods and efficacy
- Engaging at extreme risk youth and achieving results
- How trust in relationships affects addictive behavior
- and more
The event will take place at 2700 Booksin Ave in San Jose, CA, starting at 10am and ending at 3:30PM. Event admission is free, there will be an optional lunch will be provided for $10. The event will also include door prizes and a silent auction benefiting Many Paths one Destination. As per CDC and local guidelines, masks will be required to attend.
More information can be found on Many Paths One Destination's website: https://www.manypathsonedestination.org
There will be a live stream available at: https://www.twitch.tv/manypathsonedestination
About Many Paths One Destination:
Many Paths One Destination strives to increase awareness and understanding of addiction and recovery, and inspire collaboration and community through events, service and outreach. They produce annual events which have included notable speakers such as: Danny Trejo, Kristina Wandzilak, Paul Williams, and Father Tom Weston. Many Paths One Destination also provides outreach in the form of speakers at prisons and high schools, and also holds an annual art show.
