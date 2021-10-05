Submit Release
Judiciary Postpones Jury Trials Until November 16

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has issued a first extension of an order postponing jury trials across the state through November 16, 2021. This order was issued in response to the current status of COVID-19 cases in the community.

“We continue to be concerned about the number of positive cases and hospitalizations being reported in our community,” said the Chief Justice. “We need to take these precautions to reduce the number of people congregating in Judiciary facilities to protect court users and our staff.”

The Judiciary has implemented detailed plans to safeguard the health and safety of jurors, court staff, attorneys, litigants, and all involved since the resumption of jury trials last November. These plans were reviewed by the Hawaii Department of Health and included health screening, temperature checks, reconfigured courtrooms to ensure social distancing, plexiglass barriers, and providing hand sanitizer, masks, and face shields.

The order includes civil, criminal, and family court proceedings, but affects only jury trials. All other court proceedings – many of which are conducted remotely by Zoom – will be held as scheduled.

 

 

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

