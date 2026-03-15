Kāneʻohe and Wahiawā District Courts Closed Monday for Storm Cleanup

HONOLULU – Kāneʻohe District Court, located at 45-939 Poʻokela Street, and Wahiawā District Court, located at 1034 Kilani Avenue, will be closed to the public Monday, March 16, for storm-related cleanup after rainwater entered portions of both courthouses. The courts are expected to reopen Tuesday.

Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due Monday until Tuesday, March 17. All hearings and trials scheduled for Monday at Kāneʻohe District Court and Wahiawā District Court will be rescheduled.

The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.