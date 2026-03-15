Kāneʻohe and Wahiawā District Courts Closed Monday for Storm Cleanup
HONOLULU – Kāneʻohe District Court, located at 45-939 Poʻokela Street, and Wahiawā District Court, located at 1034 Kilani Avenue, will be closed to the public Monday, March 16, for storm-related cleanup after rainwater entered portions of both courthouses. The courts are expected to reopen Tuesday.
Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due Monday until Tuesday, March 17. All hearings and trials scheduled for Monday at Kāneʻohe District Court and Wahiawā District Court will be rescheduled.
The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.