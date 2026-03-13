Hawaiʻi Island Courts Added to Friday Closures Due to Inclement Weather

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announces that state courts and Judiciary operations on Hawaiʻi Island will also be closed on Friday, March 13, due to inclement weather. Courts on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, and in Maui County were previously announced as closed for Friday.

All hearings and trials statewide scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled. By court order, the deadline for all court filings due Friday has been extended until Monday, March 16, when courts are expected to reopen, weather permitting.

The public is encouraged to visit the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website for updates and additional information.

As always, parties may monitor the state’s online public case information system, eCourt Kokua, for the most current information regarding hearings, trials, and case activity.

Jurors summoned to appear for jury selection at the Honolulu Circuit Court building at 777 Punchbowl Street or the Honolulu District Court building at 1111 Alakea Street should call (808) 539-4364 or check Juror Online Information at https://jury.courts.hawaii.gov for additional information.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation as we prioritize the safety of court users, employees, and the community.