Announcing the Informa Tech Automotive Awards Shortlist 2021

Informa Tech Automotive Group is proud to announce the shortlist for the 2021 Informa Tech Automotive Awards, taking place during Automotive Tech Week.

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Informa Tech Automotive Group is thrilled to share the automotive innovators who have been shortlisted for the 2021 Informa Tech Automotive Award.

The Informa Tech Automotive Awards, formerly known as TU-Automotive Awards, celebrates the best talent, products, and services across automotive technology. These companies have been selected based on rigorous criteria set forth by our judging panel, support by the WardsAuto and Wards Intelligence editorial and analyst teams. Congratulations to all the finalists.

LEADER IN AUTOMOTIVE TECH:

• Ganesh Iyer, Managing Director of NIO-US, Executive Vice President, and Global CIO, NIO Inc.

• Michael Reth, CEO/ Founder, Axiom Connected LLC

• Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence Inc.

AUTOMOTIVE INSPIRATION OF THE YEAR (under 30):

• Adam Calland, Marketing Director, Parkopedia

• Jordan Greene, Co-Founder & GM of ADAS, AEye

• Ido Levy, Founder & CEO, SafeMode

AUTOMOTIVE INSPIRATION OF THE YEAR (under 40):

• Hemant Sikaria, CEO & Co-Founder, Sibros

• Felix Heide, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Algolux

• Tara Akhavan, General Manager of Faurecia IRYStec, Faurecia

• Indu Vijayan, Director of Product Management, AEye

SOFTWARE SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR:

• Sibros

• Cubic Telecom

• Cerence Inc.

START UP OF THE YEAR:

• Eyeris

• NODAR

• Sonatus

COLLABORATIVE PARTNERSHIP OF THE YEAR":

• Qualcomm Technologies, partnered with Spoke

• Molex, partnered with Bose

• Axiom Connected LLC, partnered with Smarter

AUTOMOTIVE TECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR:

• Cubic Telecom

• Parkopedia

• Eyeris

• Sibros

AUTOMOTIVE INFOTAINMENT PRODUCT/SERVICE OF THE YEAR:

• HARMAN's Ignite Store Developers Portal

• CERENCE Inc.'s Cerence Pay

• Parkopedia's digital parking services

• XPERI's DTS AutSoStage

AUTOMOTIVE AI PRODUCT/SERVICE OF THE YEAR:

• Greater Than's AI-based motor risk analysis

• Upstream Security's data management platform

• Algolux's Eos

• SafeRide Technologies' vInsight™

• Algolux's Atlas Camera Optimization Suite

AUTOMOTIVE CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OF THE YEAR:

• Upstream Security’s data management platform

• AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd.'s cybersecurity solution for V2X communication

AUTOMOTIVE FLEETS PRODUCT/SERVICE OF THE YEAR:

• CANGO HARD & SOFT SRL's FLEETCARE

• Verizon Connect's Verizon Connect Reveal

MOBILITY PRODUCT/SERVICE OF THE YEAR:

• TATA ELXSI's CVP

• ZF's ProAI central computing platform

• Upstream Security’s data management platform

• Axiom's COVI

FUTURE DEALER PRODUCT/SERVICE OF THE YEAR:

• Axiom's COVI

• LinkedCar's centralized data hub

• Monk's damage detection software

CONNECTIVITY PRODUCT/SERVICE OF THE YEAR:

• Honda Research Institut's 5G Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) V2X safety technology

• Sibros' Deep Connected Platform (DCP)

• Avanci's IP tech sharing platform

• Valens's VA7000 chipset family

COCKPIT OF THE FUTURE PRODUCT/SERVICE OF THE YEAR (excluding infotainment):

• NIO Inc.'s NOMI in-vehicle AI

• Eyeris' in-cabin sensing AI

• Global Mobile Alert's Driver Distraction Alert

• Maxim Integrated's MAX25205

ADAS & AUTONOMOUS PRODUCT/SERVICE OF THE YEAR:

• Arbe's 4D Imaging Radar Technology

• XenomatiX's XenoLiDAR-X

• AVCC (Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium)'s scalable reference architecture and platform to meet AV performance goals

• NIO Inc.'s Navigate on Pilot (NOP)

• Parkopedia's Autonomous Valet Parking (AVP) project

BATTERY PRODUCT/SERVICE OF THE YEAR:

• NIO Inc.'s BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service)

• Joyson Safety Systems's safety based pyrotechnic actuator

TIER 1 OF THE YEAR and OEM OF THE YEAR will be announced at the Informa Tech Automotive Awards ceremony.

“We are delighted to have had so many strong entries this year, and our shortlist is a fantastic showcase of the talent and innovation in the Automotive Tech industry. I'm looking forward to celebrating with our winners in November at Automotive Tech Week!”

Caroline Hicks, Director, Events, Automotive, Informa Tech

Join us for the ceremony on November 16th, by registering for Automotive Tech Week today: https://wardsauto.informa.com/auto-tech-week/

For more information about the awards, please visit: https://wardsauto.informa.com/informa-tech-automotive-awards/

ABOUT INFORMA TECH AUTOMOTIVE AWARDS

At Automotive Tech Week, we love to take the opportunity to celebrate industry success. That’s why we host our annual Informa Tech Automotive Awards (formerly known as TU-Automotive Awards)! These prestigious and anticipated awards celebrate the best talent, products, and services across automotive technology. Join the biggest companies for the Informa Tech Automotive Awards party on November 16, 2021! Find out more at https://wardsauto.informa.com/informa-tech-automotive-awards/

ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE TECH WEEK

Automotive Tech Week co-located with FOCUS: Electrification & Advanced Propulsion and FOCUS: Future Dealer, brings together all aspects of the industry to immerse attendees in automotive tech, new vehicles and the community like no other event. Automotive Tech Week 2021 features our collection of awards. The Wards 10 Best Series recognizes and showcases the best in automotive design and technology. The Informa Tech Automotive Awards celebrate innovation, achievement, and collaboration within automotive tech, to further the acknowledgment of outstanding contributions to the industry. Don’t miss it! Register today at https://wardsauto.informa.com/auto-tech-week/