New Podcast Launches to Share Info FirstHand   

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy’s office today announced the launch of a new podcast dedicated to reaching Alaskans with State government news. Called FirstHand, the podcast features familiar State voices, including commissioners and subject matter experts in Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy’s administration.

The first podcast features Alaska Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum. Crum led the department that was and is at the center of the State’s fight against COVID-19, and shares in-depth how Alaska has fared against the disease.

The FirstHand podcast highlights Crum clearing up the recent confusion on Alaska’s seven-day COVID statistics, which made national headlines last week, but did not represent the state’s ranking in the nation as the third lowest COVID-19 death rate for total deaths per capita per 100,000, since the pandemic began.

Commissioner Crum also details Alaska’s stressed health care system, and why last week Gov. Dunleavy announced that 470 health care workers are on the way to assist strained hospitals, as well as $2 million in at-home, COVID-19 test kits.

“We have people, boots on the ground, now,” said Commissioner Crum in the podcast. “We got a contract last week. We have over 100 people in Alaska today to add to this [ health care worker shortage], and we have more coming,” Crum said.

The podcast is hosted by Deputy Press Secretary Patty Sullivan. FirstHand is recorded and produced by Sullivan within the Governor’s office using existing resources.

Click here to listen to the first episode of FirstHand, featuring Commissioner Crum.

###