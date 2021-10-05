Aahana's Launches College Care Package Giveaway
Creator of Globally Inspired Vegan Grain Bowls To Give Away 100 Free Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Care Packages To Nourish Students Naturally
Aahana’s®, on a mission to create convenient foods that are healthful and delicious, is pleased to announce it is giving away 100 free two-pack meal packages to college students this fall. Aahana’s globally inspired, plant-based, gluten-free lentil and grain bowls let you create a delicious and nutritious meal in just minutes.
College students are back on campus – and for some it is the first time in a while. One thing that has not changed is wanting to make sure kids, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, or friends are well-prepared and well fed! Gone are the days of mac & cheese and noodles as the staple of every college student’s diet and the main contents of care packages. College students today are seeking better options – better tasting, better for you and better for the planet. That’s where Aahana’s comes in.
Aahana’s lentil bowls are just as quick and simple as those old-school just-add-water options – but they are also exotically delicious, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, made with organic ingredients and contain 15 grams of complete plant-based protein. Khichdi, sometimes referred to as the Indian “comfort food,” is made with a deliciously global influence of flavors and spices – Aahana’s is perfectly and deliciously ready-to-eat. To enjoy Aahana’s delicious lentil bowls, just add boiling water, stir, and wait a few minutes for a delicious and nutritious meal.
To send your favorite college student a care package visit https://aahanasnaturals.com/pages/giveaway. No shipping, no handling, no catch. Just a pair of nourishing, delicious and convenient meals for your favorite college student. But hurry – the offer is good only while supplies last!
“As a nutritionist and mother of three, I have always been very conscious about the meals I served to my own family. Aahana’s bowls were inspired by my own family recipes and crafted with care to create a delicious, nutritious and convenient meal,” says Sonal Khakhar, founder of Aahana’s. “It’s a new generation of college eaters and we’re here to help keep them nourished!”
Aahana’s delicious and nutritious khichdi is available in four delicious globally inspired flavors, each inspired by one of the four major cities in India:
• Bombay Masala Rice and Lentil Bowl - Prepared with organic basmati rice, yellow lentils, sprouted mung beans, vegetables, aromatic herbs and warmly spiced with cilantro and green chilies.
• Delhi Mung Beans and Rice Bowl - Prepared with organic sprouted mung beans, yellow lentils, basmati rice, vegetables, aromatic herbs and deliciously spiced with green chilies and garlic.
• Jaipur Millet and Lentil Bowl - Prepared with organic sprouted pearl millet, organic yellow lentils, a vegetables, herbs and spices and cooked with aromatic fennel and turmeric.
• Madras Quinoa and Lentil Bowl - Prepared with organic quinoa, yellow lentils, sprouted mung beans, vegetables, coconut, flavorful herbs and spiced with ginger and a dash of coconut.
For more information about Aahana’s, please visit aahanasnaturals.com. To stay up to date on other news and information from Aahana’s following the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Aahana’s
Aahana’s, a women-owned business, is a natural food company on a mission to create convenient foods that are healthful and delicious. Aahana’s globally inspired lentil and grain bowls are not only convenient and delicious, but also vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO made with organic ingredients and contain 15 grams of complete plant-based protein. Aahana’s lentil bowls are are available online as well as in select retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit aahanasnaturals.com.
