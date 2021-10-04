Secretary of State’s Office submits updated Elections Procedures Manual to the attorney general and governor

PHOENIX — The Secretary of State’s Office has submitted the updated 2021 Elections Procedures Manual to the governor and attorney general today.

The Arizona Elections Procedures Manual helps ensure elections are administered consistently and efficiently throughout the state. State law requires the Secretary of State’s Office to submit an updated manual to the governor and attorney general by October 1 of every odd-numbered year.

The Secretary of State’s Office updated the manual with input and expertise from election officials across the state.

“We worked with local election officials throughout the entire process to ensure the manual reflects updated laws and best practices for both election security and voter access,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “This was crucial, especially with the 2022 election year just a few months away.”

Updating the Elections Procedures Manual included a public comment period. The office received over 6,000 comments from individuals and organizations from across the state.

“The public comment period allows our office to get feedback from our statewide stakeholders,” said Bo Dul, general counsel and senior election policy advisory for the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. “This is an important part of the process that ensures engagement and partnership between officials and the public.”

The governor and attorney general have until Dec. 31, 2021 to review and approve the manual before it goes into effect and has the force of law. To view the manual drafts and summary of updates, go to https://azsos.gov/node/1015.

