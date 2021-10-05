Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,916 in the last 365 days.

SMA Bulkhead Jacks Expand Options For Micro-Coax Cable Types

Amphenol RF expands its SMA offerings with durable and compact bulkhead jacks designed to accommodate 0.81 mm micro-coax cable.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our SMA connector series with additional cable mount jacks. These jacks are designed to accommodate industry-standard micro-coax 0.81 mm cable. The lightweight, compact and vibration-proof design makes these connectors ideal for applications where space constraints exist such as wireless networking and antennas.

These SMA bulkhead jacks are available in the straight crimp configuration with both standard and reverse polarity options. They feature a threaded coupling mechanism that ensures uniform contact of the outer conductors and enables the SMA connector to minimize reflections and attenuation at higher frequencies. This allows for a high degree of mechanical strength and durability.

SMA jacks are machined with brass bodies and beryllium copper contacts with gold plating. These connectors are designed to mount with micro-coax cable which provides additional flexibility and can stabilize the electrical characteristics even if bent. They offer reliable electrical performance up to 6 GHz and join a robust portfolio of SMA connectors, adapters and cable assembly products. These products are suitable for a number of applications including drones, test and measurement equipment, industrial automation and inspection, and Bluetooth and cellular technology.

View all connectors that terminate to 0.81 mm micro-coax cable

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com

# # #

Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+1 203-796-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

SMA Bulkhead Jacks Expand Options For Micro-Coax Cable Types

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.