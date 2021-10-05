Brilliant Insider Chicago: Engagement Ring Trends Fall 2021
Love doesn't wait. 2021 enjoys a boom in engagements.
After putting their engagements and weddings on hold for the past year, couples are eager to move forward. They want a ring that reflects their personal style, values, and ultimately their love”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to jewelers across the country, engagement ring sales continue to climb. Though styles may vary, this sign of commitment remains one of the most important purchases a couple will make in their lifetime.
Engagement ring consultant, Gracie Joniak, founder of Brilliant Insider Chicago, confirms this trend. "After putting their engagements and weddings on hold for the past year, couples are eager to move forward. They want a ring that reflects their personal style, values, and ultimately their love." Based on feedback from jewelers nationwide, Brilliant Insider Chicago reveals the most requested engagement ring styles for Fall 2021
1. Classic Solitaire
Timeless and elegant, the classic solitaire keeps the diamond the main event. This style works well with any shape, but the round brilliant remains the most popular. (The oval is running a close second this season.)
2. Color
Colored gemstones take center stage in 2021 with the most prominent colors being blues and greens. In addition to sapphires, couples are choosing varying shades of blue such as aquamarine and blue topaz. With hesitation I mention the popularity of emeralds. The rich hue makes them desirable but emeralds lack the durability needed for daily wear. (Save emeralds for an occasion piece.)
3. Vintage and Antique Styles
With sustainability front of mind now more than ever, antique diamonds have become a highly favored choice. Old European cut diamonds (an antique version of today's round brilliant) are cherished for their uniqueness. Because each facet is cut by hand no two Old European cut diamonds are exactly alike. By adding a milgrain edge to the mounting, couples enjoy the vintage details.
4. Statement Bands
After the challenges of 2021, many brides are embracing bands in lieu of a traditional engagement ring. Eye-catching shapes and textures give statement bands substantial impact with minimal fuss.
5. Hidden Halo
The hidden halo adds an element of surprise to a classic engagement ring. With small diamonds along the profile, the hidden halo adds depth and dimension without a lot of fuss.
Buying an engagement ring can be a vulnerable experience. You can trust Gracie and her team at Brilliant Insider Chicago to deliver a unique and pleasant experience tailor made for you. With their knowledge, integrity, and passion for jewelry, Gracie guarantees that your interests will be protected every step of the journey. The result: the most beautiful ring at the best value.
