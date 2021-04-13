Brilliant Insider Chicago Saves Clients Thousands of Dollars on the Perfect Engagement Ring
EINPresswire.com/ -- Engagement ring consultants are a real thing and demand for their services has skyrocketed. Brilliant Insider Chicago knows that buying an engagement ring is one of the most emotional, intimidating, and expensive purchases one makes in a lifetime. Clients seeking down-to-earth guidance and factual information are turning to Brilliant Insider Chicago.
Gracie Joniak, Founder of Brilliant Insider explains, “For the same reason people hire a realtor or an attorney, clients choose an engagement ring consultant to protect their interests. We work exclusively for our clients and receive no compensation from jewelers, retailers, or websites. Savvy shoppers choose Brilliant Insider for our knowledge and transparency. We tailor our services to each client’s specific needs. The result is the perfect ring and an exceptional value.”
Just ask Chris Helton of Chicago. “Working with Gracie made our engagement ring buying experience better in every way. She helped us plan out the process and was with us every step of the way as we met with jewelers, evaluated settings and diamonds, and crafted a strategy to get a great deal. In the end, she helped us get the perfect ring and save over $1500.”
With over two decades of experience, Gracie has worked with Tiffany and Co., Fey and Co., and Curated.com. She knows the nuances of large luxury retailers, family owned local businesses, and internet retailers. Gracie created Brilliant Insider during the pandemic when she had clients approaching that still wanted to get engaged but didn’t know where to begin. Realizing that love waits for nothing, Brilliant Insider Chicago came to life.
Gracie Joniak
