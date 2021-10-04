DOT News Release: EFFORTS TO IMPROVE SAFETY AND TRAFFIC ON PUAINAKO STREET CONTINUE

Newsroom Posted on Oct 4, 2021 in Latest News

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of efforts to improve the safety and efficiency of West Puainako Street near Waiakea Elementary and Waiakea Intermediate.

On Sept. 7, HDOT implemented a left turn restriction from eastbound Puainako Street into the elementary school driveway for safety and to improve the efficiency of the throughfare. The construction of additional parking to reduce the traffic volumes on Puainako Street has been coordinated with the schools and the County of Hawaiʻi. Construction will take place during fall break, Oct. 11-15, weather permitting.

Following the parking lot construction, HDOT will continue to monitor traffic conditions at the campuses in coordination with the Department of Education.