ESG Stock News: Healixa (OTC: $EMOR) Signs Supply Partnership with Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC)
Healixa, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) and Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) have signed a strategic component supply agreement Letter of Intent
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTCMKTS:SIRC)EL CAJON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com Healixa, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “EMOR”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, and Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) (“SIRC” or “Solar Integrated”), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, have signed a strategic component supply agreement Letter of Intent (“LOI”) whereby Solar Integrated will supply solar panels and components for the Global Aquaduct® device utilizing Healixa’s Atmospheric Water Harvesting® (“AWH™”) with an expected near-term potential addressable opportunity to SIRC of $90 million.
AWH™ is a game changing clean water technology that can harvest potable water directly from the atmosphere almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy using a solar panel. AWH® is not reliant on relative humidity and can be operated sustainably to provide up to 600L of potable water a day with the Global Aquaduct® device. Under the agreement, Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. will provide solar and other component parts for Healixa’s Global Aquaduct®.
“As we move toward finalizing prototype and As we progress in our conversations with groups such as UNICEF and other government agencies, we are finalizing supply chain partners for mass production of the Global Aquaduct®," said Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. “We chose to align with SIRC for the supply of solar panels to power the Global Aquaduct® because of their significant expertise in solar products and services, U.S. based operations and broad network of industry relationships. Utilizing SIRC will allow us to quickly build a solar energy equipment supply chain that can scale with demand.
“It is important that we source supply chains that are USA based as we build out our Department of Defense (“DoD”) and Special Operation Forces (“SOF”) distribution channels. Solar Integrated Roofing provides us with a multitude of options for the power components that will meet the supply chain requirements of DoD and SOF. Providing safe and easily deployed turnkey water solutions to our armed forces anywhere in the world is one of our priorities. We continue to make significant progress in the health-tech space with our partnership with a tech-enabled global ride share company to offer last-mile delivery services of prescription medications directly to any customer’s doorstep, and we expect to make the same impact with our AWH® technology,” concluded Parker.
David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated added, “Given the uniqueness of the Healixa’s AWH® technology to harvest unlimited water from the air, we believe that we can help enable the energy to power the unit with our clean solar “off-the-grid” components. Given that the expected near-term addressable market for the Global Aquaduct® is greater than 300,000 units, this gives us a potential $90 million revenue stream or more with full penetration.”
Healixa estimates the final sales price of units to be under $12,000 of which the solar panel components will make up approximately $300 per unit.
About Healixa Inc.
Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a “LaunchPad” of disruptive sustainable products. For more information please visit www.healixa.com.
About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
