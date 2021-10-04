Single lane closure of Kaumualii Highway for Hanapepe River Bridge Project on Oct. 14 and 15

Submit Release
LIHUE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is informing the public of a single lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Hana Road and Puolo Road with alternating traffic control (contraflow) in the remaining lane Thursday, Oct. 14 and Friday, Oct. 15 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the Hanapepe River Bridge project.

The lane closure is needed to pave the approach on the west end of the new bridge. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic. Traffic will not be allowed on the temporary bridge during the closure to facilitate emergency vehicle routing.

All roadwork is weather permitting. Lane closure lists are posted every Friday at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

