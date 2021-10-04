It had already been a year, according to an eviction lawsuit filed by Schwartz, since she’d gotten a rent check from the tenant living on the other side of her bedroom wall. The longtime Oakland resident and lesbian dating coach had filed an eviction suit just before the pandemic — and then came the emergency eviction moratorium, a legal battle at her Oakland hills home and the shed that Schwartz alleges the tenant built while she was gone.
You just read:
A dating coach, an eviction standoff and the coming reckoning for Bay Area landlords
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.