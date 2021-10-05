Teen Offers Virtual OCD Coaching On Sliding Scale
Livvy Silver, a senior at St. Andrews School in Boca Raton, FL, is now offering virtual OCD coaching on a sliding scale to teens worldwide.
I have had the opportunity to coach teens suffering from OCD from all over the U.S. and as far away as Australia. My work is incredibly gratifying.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Florida high school senior is now offering virtual OCD coaching on a sliding scale to teens worldwide. According to Livvy Silver, a 17-year old student at Saint Andrews School in Boca Raton, FL, her unique coaching practice emerged from her own multi-year struggle with obsessive-compulsive disorder, known as OCD.
“At one point, I could barely function because of my compulsive need to wash my hands. I had a fear of contamination, which is very common way for OCD to manifest itself. After two years of struggle and finally finding the right therapist, I learned a set of exercises that really helped. And then after meeting some other teens who were also suffering with OCD, I discovered that sharing my own experience with them, together with compassionately teaching them the same exercises I had learned actually led to their conditions improving.”
Recognizing that she could make a positive impact on the lives of other teens suffering from OCD, Livvy took the unusual step of seeking out a life coaching certification program that would accept younger applicants and then getting herself certified as a life coach.
Once armed with professional level coaching skills to add to her personal life experience battling OCD, Livvy founded OCD Mastery and built a website, OCDMastery.Com, to offer virtual OCD coaching to teens worldwide.
According to Livvy’s mom, Leslie Silver, “The fact that the world was in the middle of a pandemic made my daughter’s offer of virtual Zoom OCD coaching the right approach at the right time. The whole world has grown more comfortable doing so many things via Zoom that the response to Livvy’s coaching practice has been incredibly positive. I’m so proud of her!”
Livvy wants any potential client to recognize that she is not a licensed therapist and not able to diagnose or prescribe medications. However, for those suffering from OCD and looking for emotional support as well as access to exercises that can help transform their conditions, Livvy is gratified to have found her niche.
What’s more, by offering services on a sliding scale, OCDMastery.Com can be the perfect solution for those families without the resources to pay for the services of an adult professional.
“I battled back from OCD and now I have my life back,” says Livvy. “I have had the opportunity to coach teens suffering from OCD from all over the U.S. and as far away as Australia. My work is incredibly gratifying, and I’m proud to be able to offer help to those who might not be able to afford other alternatives.”
For more information, contact Livvy Silver, Certified Life Coach at OCDMastery.Com.
