The 1st Annual Global Jamstack Day Officially Declared for 10/10

Jamstack Day

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, on 10/10 (October 10th), web developers, digital marketers, architects, and technology leaders will join to celebrate the annual Global Jamstack Day, where attendees will get the opportunity to discuss the latest Jamstack trends and reflect on its evolution as a modern web architecture.

Jamstack websites and applications use JavaScript, APIs, and Markup to serve pre-built, and dynamically generated files over a Content Delivery Network (CDN) so that applications are delivered client-side without being tightly coupled to backend servers. The Jamstack architecture is designed to make websites and apps faster, easier to scale, and more secure, all the while allowing developers to build using custom tools and workflows for maximum productivity and an enhanced end-user experience.

“It’s great to see this level of excitement from seasoned DXP professionals as the web finds new life, speed, and rediscovers the elegant simplicity of its static roots, powered by Jamstack’s powerful API-first approach” - Kamruz Jaman, Konabos Partner, Nine-Time Sitecore MVP

The first official Global Jamstack Day event will be held on 10/10 (October 10th) 2022, where members of the web community will unite to participate in an enhanced digital experience full of discussions, forums, and keynotes and demystify the concept of Jamstack for those unfamiliar with it. The annual event highlights the benefits the Jamstack architecture brings to organizations looking to enhance their digital experience platform stack.

About The Global Jamstack Day Team:

The Global Jamstack Day team consists of contributors from across the digital experience solutions community, including service providers, solution vendors and customers. To learn more about our team please visit: https://jamstackday.com. To stay up to date on all Global Jamstack Day news, subscribe to the newsletter.