Kloeckner Metals Announces Groundbreaking of New Querétaro Location
Kloeckner Metals is one of the largest metals manufacturing, supply, and service companies in North America.
Kloeckner Metals expands to one of Mexico’s manufacturing hubs and brings more value-added services, processing, and just-in-time programs to North America.
Servicing Querétaro, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, Guadalajara, Puebla, and beyond, the Querétaro facility will supply HR P&O, cold rolled, galvanized and coated steel, ultra-high strength carbon steel, aluminum, and stainless steel and will boast a 72-inch slitter capable of processing a thickness range of 0.010” - 0.250”, a maximum coil weight of 80,000 pounds, a maximum tensile stress of 261 KSI (1,800 MPa), and a maximum yield stress of 195 KSI (1,300 MPa).
The facility is built to service automotive, HVAC, and appliance manufacturers, alongside metal forming stampers and telecommunications and electronics enclosure builders. But, with an extensive product line and growing international footprint, Kloeckner Metals Querétaro is primed to not just supply manufacturers and builders from a wide range of industries, but also partner with customers on value added programs in both processing and supply chain.
After 17 years servicing México out of Kloeckner Metals Monterrey, located in Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, Koeckner Metals Querétaro will be Kloeckner Metals’ second facility in Mexico. Strategically located in the center of Mexico, the Querétaro facility will allow Kloeckner Metals to bring more value-added services, expanded processing capabilities, and just-in-time programs to customers across North America. The facility will benefit from fully dedicated rail spur serviced by Kansas City Southern de Mexico.
“As part of our Kloeckner 2025 Leveraging Strengths strategy, we are excited to further optimize and enhance our footprint in Mexico,” says CEO John Ganem. “Through this strategic investment we will be able to further extend our specialized offering of complex, supply chain solutions to our key market segments with a specific focus on accelerating our growing position in automotive. Our General Manager Roberto Mercado and our Commercial Director Hugo Gonzalez, both of Kloeckner Mexico, have a great track record of success, and we are excited to provide them the opportunity to expand and deepen our already strong customer relationships in Mexico.”
“We are very excited by the opportunity that this significant investment in Mexico brings,” says Roberto Mercado, General Manager of Kloeckner Mexico. “It’s not just that we’re supplying a wide range of value-added products that include carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminum to Querétaro, a manufacturing center that services all of North America, we’re also bringing all of the benefits of our supply chain digitalization to our customers. Whether it’s our state-of-the-art equipment, expanded processing capabilities, broad product range, or extensive technical support resources, Kloeckner Metals Querétaro is well positioned to bring a new level of value to our current and future customers.”
Hugo Gonzalez, Commercial Director, adds, “Our new location in Querétaro is just the first phase in our strategy to differentiate ourselves from our competition and better service North American manufacturers. We invite all of our current and future customers, partners, and everyone who believes in the future of Querétaro as a manufacturing powerhouse to join us in our groundbreaking ceremony.”
About Kloeckner Metals Corporation
Kloeckner Metals Corporation is a North American metals supplier and service center headquartered in Roswell, Georgia with 40+ locations and 2,200+ employees in the United States and Mexico. Kloeckner Metals is a pioneer in the digital transformation of the metals industry and looks to be a full-line service center to its customers while fully digitalizing the supply and service chain. Kloeckner Metals Corporation is a subsidiary of Klöckner & Co, one of the leading producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products and one of the top steel service companies in the European and American markets.
