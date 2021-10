White Rock and Vytal Studios to produce new blockchain enabled solution for the Metaverse

Vytal Studios

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Rock and Vytal Studios have partnered to build an integrated application for the virtual decentralised world built upon the Pangea Blockchain.Pangea allows for the ability to secure live stream data in real time without latency overhead that allows it to protect IP and maximize its value creation in ways never considered before. The settling of transactions of value in real time both on and offline creates the future of monetizing streamed data, virtual worlds, and will change real world commerce. A more secure data exchange protocol coupled with a more efficient real time on and offline transactional environment opens the door to solve real world problems that current blockchain and legacy centralized value exchange models have yet to achieve relating to security, speed, scalability, decentralization, cost, counterparty risk, and real time settlement.The mobile device just became more powerful and the idea of what constitutes value to exchange has expanded. What TCPIP did for the internet in information sharing, Pangea Blockchain could do for value exchange. The concept of micropayments and IOT value exchange is now possible as well as automated contingent transactions for CEFI, DEFI, and NFT’s without the risks of current smart contract protocols.In addition to mobile devices, the technology enables the future of live sports and entertainment experiences in the fast-growing Virtual Reality space. Latency reduction provided by Pangea Blockchain technology enables an entirely new generation of sports and entertainment viewing experiences not before possible.“Pangea Blockchain allows our creative and technology teams to create experiences not before possible. We can bring fans together, no matter where they are, into a virtual arena, in their choice of virtual seats, sitting virtually side by side enjoying the same live entertainment at precisely the same time, it’s just amazing.” Says Jim Smith, CEO Vytal Studios.“We are so excited about our partnership with Vytal Studios. We will create a new paradigm for the Metaverse using the Pangea protocol”, said George LeGrand, CEO of Pangea Technologies and Head of Technology at White Rock.Vytal StudiosVytal Studios recently started construction of a 26,000 square foot advanced digital production studioin Richmond, VA to create transformative experiences that improve people’s lives through video, shortand feature length film, simulation, gaming, and extended reality.White Rock