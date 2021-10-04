DCR, Tokyo Century, DLL Execs Join ELFA Summit Speaker Roster
Beckham Thomas DCR
Beckham Thomas, Founder & CEO of DCR Technologies and Tokyo Century, DLL Execs to discuss Artificial Intelligence in Equipment Finance at 60th Annual ELFA Conf.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beckham Thomas, Founder and CEO of DCR Technologies will be speaking at the 60th Annual ELFA Conference that is taking place from Oct 24th to 26th, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.
Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) is the world’s largest trade association representing financial services companies and manufacturers in the nearly $1 trillion U.S. equipment finance sector. The theme of ELFA’s annual convention in 2021 is “Reconnect and Reunite.” As the nation is emerging from the pandemic, the customer’s use of technology and digital tools will remain part of the “new normal” business environment. The most successful equipment finance companies are preparing to take advantage of new opportunities in the marketplace and adapting their business models to meet changing customer demands.
Mr. Thomas’ panel on Technology Innovation will focus on discussing the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Equipment Finance. His fellow Speaker faculty include James Freto VP at NETSOL Technologies, Rafe Rosato Director at DLL and Motofumi Tohda VP of Information Systems at Tokyo Century. The panelists will share their perspectives on what is possible with AI, and what practical steps finance companies can adopt. This session will explore the ins and outs of artificial intelligence applications in equipment finance lifecycle. Some of the questions the panelist will address are:
1. What are the equipment finance companies doing and what tools are they using?
2. What can we gain from the use of AI, and what pitfalls we should avoid?
3. How should lenders think about the technology, AI, ML and where should they begin?
Other companies represented at ELFA convention include CIT, Bank of America Global Leasing. John Deer Financial, Caterpillar Financial, Volvo Financial, CNH Industrial Capital. PNC Equip. Finance, Bank of the West, Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, ENGS Commercial Finance, Farm Credit, and others.
About DCR Technologies:
DCR (Dealer Credit Resources) Technologies is redefining the Commercial equipment Industry by enhancing the customer experience and digitizing the origination processes. DCR’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform aligns all deal stakeholders on a single, streamlined credit collaboration platform. It allows the customers to apply for financing from their mobile phones while interacting with dealers, lenders, and other stakeholders efficiently. DCR’s SaaS platform is the most versatile on the market and is being used by over 1,700 dealers. DCR enables manual and automated workflows with several third-party integrations ranging from bureaus, alternative data sources, lenders, and finance companies to fraud assessment, to electronic documentation, and others. For more information, call Michael Whittier at 714.689.9573, or email pr@dcr.ai, or visit www.dcr.ai
Vijay Patil
DCR Technologies
+1 858-776-1103
VIJAY@DCR.AI
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn