Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Oceanfront Secret Beach Compound on Kauai, Hawaii

The 34± acre property is Under Contract in Cooperation with Acclaimed Listing Agent Neal Norman of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers.

When we decided to sell the property, our first choice was to go straight to auction on the Concierge Auctions platform in conjunction with the top listing agent in Hawaii.” — Michael Shotey, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the highly sought-after development opportunity of a lifetime, 34± acres of oceanfront lots on the most exclusive street in Kauai, Hawaii is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Neal Norman of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers.

Listed for $50 million, the property sold on Concierge Auctions’ digital bidding platform after an active auction. Bidding culminated on September 23.

“Together with Concierge Auctions in just 38 days, we’ve once again gaveled down on another phenomenal property in Hawaii,” stated Norman. “Working alongside Concierge Auctions never disappoints. Having marketed and sold over 20 properties together over the last 10-plus years, our collaboration results in an unmatched ability to bring a competitive field of highly-qualified buyers to the auction, and ultimately, a strong price.”

One of the last of its kind, the property, with its unparalleled access to two-thirds of a mile of the famed Secret Beach, is one of Hawaii’s best kept secrets.

“We knew this exclusive, one-of-a-kind property offered a pristine opportunity for any discernible buyer. Having sold it previously in 2012 using our auction process, and with the new increase in coveted acreage, we were confident our world-class marketing, extensive global reach, 30-day platform, and long-standing partnership with Hawaii Life and acclaimed agent Neal Norman would deliver yet another hallmark auction,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of Secret Beach will result in a new home built for a family in need.

“Nearly ten years ago, we were the highest bidder when Concierge first sold Secret Beach,” stated seller, Michael Shotey. “As previous buyers of the incredible properties the Concierge marketplace brings forward, when we decided to sell the property, our first choice was to go straight to auction on the Concierge Auctions platform in conjunction with the top listing agent in Hawaii. Their process has evolved so much, and their reach combined with the certainty of a sale is unbeatable.”

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states and 30 countries/territories. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.