Stock-Trak Partners With W!se To Bring Financial Literacy Certifications To Students
Now StockTrak’s PersonalFinanceLab.com website offers all the tools that Personal Finance and Business teachers need in their classrooms.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA , October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stock-Trak, Inc., the leading provider of personal budgeting and stock market simulations for the education market, has partnered with W!se (Working in Support of Education) and its Financial Literacy Certification program to bring certifications to students using its PersonalFinanceLab.com website.
The partnership allows students using PersonalFinanceLab.com’s virtual financial literacy platform to take W!se’s Financial Literacy Certification Test and become Certified Financially Literate™ by W!se if they pass the Test.
Now StockTrak’s PersonalFinanceLab.com website offers all the tools that Personal Finance and Business teachers need in their classrooms. This includes a budgeting game, a stock market game, customizable curriculum and certifications to complete the PersonalFinanceLab.com offerings.
By providing students this opportunity, PersonalFinanceLab.com will help students take advantage of W!se’s coveted and nationally recognized credential. The Certification demonstrates that students are graduating with the knowledge and skills to lead a life of financial wellbeing. It will also help them in their college applications and search for work.
For schools, the W!se Certification is an excellent way to measure the financial literacy of students who have used PersonalFinanceLab.com and the outcome of instructors’ personal finance courses.
About Stock-Trak and PersonalFinanceLab.com
PersonalFinanceLab.com is a web-based experiential education teaching and learning tool designed for personal finance, economics, business, social studies, and math classes for middle and high schools. It is the property of Stock-Trak, Inc., the world’s leading provider of web-based financial simulations for universities, high schools, and the financial services industry.
This unique fusion of technology, real-world market activity, and educational content is specifically designed to bring Financial Literacy to life and increase student engagement and maximize retention, through applied activities, exercises, interactive calculators, video, quizzes and more.
PersonalFinanceLab.com is entirely web-based, which means teachers and students can access all the features, lessons, content, and portfolio simulation from anywhere with an internet connection. There is also an integrated learning resource center that includes over 300 lessons in a variety of business subjects.
Stock-Trak, Inc.
101 Blvd. Marcel-Laurin #330 - Montreal, QC, Canada - H4N 2M3
For more information: https://www.personalfinancelab.com/
Media contact: mark@stocktrak.com
Mark T. Brookshire
Stock-Trak, Inc.
+1 514-871-2222 ext. 365
