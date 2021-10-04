Submit Release
October Disciplinary Hearings Listed by Conduct Board

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced five October disciplinary hearings involving attorneys. All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public. 

Additional case information, including documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

October 12 Disciplinary Counsel v. Robert T. Hoover Case No. 2021-013 Respondent’s counsel: Marie Hoover, Portsmouth Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, 65 S. Front Street, North Hearing Room 106, Columbus

October 13 Disciplinary Counsel v. Gary Allen Vick Jr. Case No. 2020-050 Respondent’s counsel: None Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, North Hearing Room 106

October 14 Columbus Bar Association v. Corrinne Noelle Ryan Case No. 2021-010 Respondent’s counsel: Alvin E. Mathews, Jr., Columbus> Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, North Hearing Room 106

October 19 Toledo Bar Association v. Michael David Portnoy Case No. 2021-012 Respondent’s counsel: Alvin E. Mathews Jr., Columbus Hearing location:  Moyer Judicial Center, North Hearing Room 106

October 25-26 Butler County Bar Association v. Dennis Charles Mahoney Case No. 2020-077 Respondent’s counsel: William C. Mann, Dublin Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, North Hearing Room 106

