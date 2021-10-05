The American College of Healthcare Trustees Welcomes Three Leaders from Retrieve Medical
Dr. Mark Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP, FAAHPM
The American College of Healthcare Trustees supports good governance, leadership, and decision making in healthcare.
The ACHT thanks Mr. Brian Barriger, EVP & Chief Relationship Officer at Trinity-Templar Corporation, for introducing these three distinguished Fellows. Brian can be reached at barriger1818@gmail.com”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of Healthcare Trustees, a social enterprise that promotes good governance, leadership, and decision making in healthcare through conferences and other learning resources, welcomes three leaders from Retrieve Medical whose proprietary real-time software called Retrieve Dx™, is a decision support application. It brings past and potential diagnoses to the forefront, allowing physicians to provide the highest quality of care. Evidence-based results are available to the provider in one location allowing for seamless and uninterrupted documentation of all relevant diagnoses. Data points, both historical and recent, are available for review at the time of initial documentation, decreasing the time that the care provider spends on the computer, while increasing time available for the patient. This system can be easily integrated with the major electronic medical records and can Improve patient outcomes by improved recognition of comorbidities and severity of illnesses, increase quality of care, promote effective prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, Increase CMI, reduce liability, Increase revenue, improve hospital ratings and quality scores, and facilitate care coordination.
— David Levien,MD,MBA,FACS
The American College of Healthcare Trustees counts among it's Fellows some of the most visionary and prominent all healthcare leaders including hospital board members and executives, physicians and nurses, health care attorneys and experts in quality and safety, information technology, business decision making, human resources, compliance and ethics, as well as educated lay people as patient representatives. They apply for fellowship through its portal. It is taking nominations from organizations for its leader of the year award.
Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Board Chairman at Retrieve Medical is President of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), Chair Emeritus Emergency Medicine at St Joseph's Health in Paterson and Wayne, New Jersey. He is board certified in Emergency Medicine as well as Hospice and Palliative Medicine. He author of the Geriatric Emergency Department Guidelines and has written many articles and chapters on Geriatrics, Palliative Care, Pain Management, and Emergency Department Innovations. He has lectured internationally.
Jerry E. Swon is CEO at Retrieve Medical. Mr. Swon’s executive management career covers more than 40 years. He has worked with experts from academic environments including Princeton, Cornell, Rutgers, University of Louisville commercializing technologies. Mr. Swon has orchestrated exit strategies for five companies with a total market cap in excess of $250 million. Mr. Swon has served as investment banker and advisor to the executive staff of five companies with a total market cap in excess of $120 million. He has also served as CEO of four companies with a total market cap of over $150 million. Mr. Swon joined the Company in 2018 as a consultant and became its Chief Executive Officer in 2019.
Tom Swon has expertise moving businesses forward. At Retrieve Medical, Thomas’ portfolio encompasses managing healthcare-related opportunities such as financing, product development, as well as managing the sales cycle of the extensive pipeline of hospitals.
In 2015, Stony Brook went live with Retrieve and over the ensuing years, it demonstrated a significant benefit to its hospital’s emergency department resulting in approximately $10 million in additional annual revenues due to the implementation of the Retrieve Dx software. Brian Barringer, ACHT VP for Business Development, describes Retrieve’s success with hospital emergency department's using its innovative software and is helping leverage their success with attracting another round of funding. Request more information here https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/VHCYrc4/helpemergencydepts
DAVID LEVIEN, MD,MBA,FACS
AMERICAN COLLEGE OF HEALTHCARE TRUSTEES
+1 844-322-4867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Retrieve DX™ - from Retrieve Medical