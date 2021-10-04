Kentucky, Maine, and New Mexico Launch State Marketplaces for 2022 Coverage

States can now implement the Affordable Care Act to meet their residents' specific needs

The Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), congratulates Kentucky, Maine, and New Mexico on successfully transitioning from HealthCare.gov to their own State-based Marketplaces for the 2022 plan year. These State-based Marketplaces include kynect, CoverME.gov, and beWellnm. This transition allows these states to continue to build on their efforts to meet the specific needs of their residents, including work they've done over the last year to assist consumers with finding and understanding their health care coverage options, particularly in underserved and underinsured communities. It also reflects the Biden-Harris Administration's broader commitment to ensuring that every American has access to quality, affordable health care.

"The Affordable Care Act saves lives, and today's actions help ensure that their residents get local, state-driven outreach and care," said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. "Hundreds of thousands of people in Kentucky, Maine and New Mexico now have coverage options that can be localized through the State-based Marketplace. The Biden-Harris Administration continues to support states across the country working to ensure people have quality, affordable coverage."

"CMS is committed to connecting individuals and families to health coverage. We're excited to support states – like Maine, Kentucky and New Mexico – that are working to help their residents find affordable, comprehensive health insurance through State-based Marketplaces," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "I encourage consumers in these states to take advantage of these new State-based Marketplaces to compare options and find coverage that works for them and their families during the upcoming Open Enrollment Period."

Open enrollment for individual market coverage, including in these three states, begins on November 1, 2021. Consumers in Kentucky, Maine, and New Mexico will be able to use their state's Marketplaces to explore options, shop, and enroll in 2022 health care plans. This includes the more than 173,000 consumers currently enrolled through HealthCare.gov for the 2021 plan year, who will have the opportunity to renew their coverage for 2022 directly through their state's Marketplace.

"My Administration is committed to ensuring that Maine people can see their doctor, receive care, afford their medications, stay healthy, and contribute to our state. That's why we expanded MaineCare to 85,000 people and why now, we're taking another important step forward in ensuring access to affordable health care by transitioning to a fully state-run Marketplace," said Governor Mills. "CoverME.gov will help Maine people get the health care they need in 2022 and we thank the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for its continued support."

"Quality health care is a basic human right – and never has that need been more evident than during the COVID-19 global health pandemic," said Gov. Beshear. "Kentucky's economy has caught fire and we've just landed the largest economic investment in the state's history, but we can't succeed in building a better Kentucky if our people are not healthy and ready to work. kynect was a lifesaver for so many when it was first offered in 2013 and we're excited to work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring it back and make sure all Kentuckians can easily access the health plans and benefits they deserve."

"We are proud to launch our own state-based marketplace that allows New Mexicans to easily purchase affordable health coverage," said Gov. Grisham. "Our state also created a Health Care Affordability Fund that will provide further subsidies to uninsured New Mexicans to reduce out-of-pocket health care costs, which we expect will work in concert with the efforts of the Biden-Harris Administration to make healthcare accessible and affordable to everyone."

CMS also recently invested $20 million in American Rescue Plan grant funding to State-based Marketplaces – including $1 million each to Kentucky, Maine, and New Mexico – to increase consumer access to affordable, comprehensive health insurance coverage. The grants will be used to modernize IT systems and/or conduct targeted consumer outreach activities to help make health care coverage enrollment smoother.

Consumers can explore resources and learn what they can do to get ready for 2022 coverage now.