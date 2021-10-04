Arizona Secretary of State’s Office observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

PHOENIX — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Oct. 21 is #WearPurpleDay to support victims and survivors of domestic violence by connecting them to critical resources, including the Secretary of State’s Address Confidentiality Program.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month serves as an opportunity to remind voters of the services within the Secretary of State’s Office and throughout Arizona,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “Domestic violence can affect anyone, which is why it is so important to provide outreach and let everyone know that help is available.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 804,048 women and 453,689 men in Arizona will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. ACP is a program that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual offenses, and/or stalking from being located by the perpetrator through public records. The program provides a substitute address and confidentiality mail forwarding services to individuals and families across Arizona.

The Arizona legislature established the Address Confidentiality Program within the Office of the Secretary of State ten years ago, in 2011 when Arizona became the 27th state to create a confidential address program. On June 4, 2012, the program began assisting individuals and families impacted by domestic violence, sexual offenses, and stalking. To date, the ACP has served more than 4,100 participants, with over 3,700 identifying as primary or secondary victims of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing abuse or violence in their home or relationship, there is help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 1-800-799 –SAFE (7233) in over 300 languages.

Find more information on ACP here: https://azsos.gov/services/acp

