Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Destruction of Property Offense: 600 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous and Destruction of Property offense that occurred on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the 600 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:44 pm, the suspects were involved in a physical assault, where a bat and pole were used, at the listed location. The suspects were arrested by responding officers. The suspects were treated for non-life threatening injuries. During the assault, two vehicles were damaged.

 

On Saturday, October 2, 2021, 28 year-old Denzel Hollonquest, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pole) and Assault on a Police Officer and 31 year-old William Pierce, of Oxon Hill, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat) and Destruction of Property. Additionally, 18 year-old Antwan McDonald, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Destruction of Property.

 

