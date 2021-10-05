RoverPass, the ultimate reservation management software, is expanding to Canada
RoverPass, provider of reservation management software for RV parks and campgrounds, will be officially launching in Canada beginning October 2021.
We’re thrilled to be entering into Canada to help campground owners better manage and grow their business,”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoverPass, the premier provider of reservation management software for RV parks and campgrounds, is excited to be officially launching in Canada beginning October 5, 2021.
According to Statistics Canada, Canada has over 2,500 campgrounds and RV parks and reports that nearly 7 out of 10 Canadians enjoy participating in outdoor recreational activities. This indicates a strong demand for outdoor hospitality services and a growing industry for campground management.
The RoverPass platform automates much of the day-to-day processes that take up the majority of a RV park or campground owner’s valuable time. In addition, RoverPass works closely with key industry partners to bring forth the best products designed specifically to improve a customer’s bottom line and help run their business smoothly. These key products include:
Central Reservation System: A complete reservation management system designed to streamline campground operations and make bookings easy, and efficient.
RoverPass Marketplace: The largest directory of bookable RV parks and campgrounds. Owners can list their property to greatly increase visibility among eager travelers looking to book.
Tickets and Rental System: A powerful tool for RV parks and campgrounds to sell and manage tickets for events and equipment rentals. The program can be customized to the campground and has built-in reporting for easy revenue management.
Channel Management: Allows owners to manage all of their online listings in one convenient place, eliminating the problem of double booking and giving owners more control over their distribution network.
“We’re thrilled to be entering into Canada to help campground owners better manage and grow their business,” said Ravi Parihk, CEO of RoverPass. “RoverPass will bring exciting opportunities for the camping industry by streamlining the reservation process to save both time and money. ”
RoverPass plans to continue their expansion in the coming months and continue their mission to make the booking, payment, and reservation management process easy and efficient. While the primary focus is on campgrounds and RV parks, RoverPass offers booking and reservations services for all outdoor hospitality businesses looking to better manage their current operations.
About RoverPass:
RoverPass provides RV parks and campgrounds with the best Central Reservation System tools that are perfectly suited for managing, tracking, and optimizing all of their business needs through cloud-based booking software. Park owners can accept reservations online, over the phone, or in-person and track availability in one place. Professional marketing tools are also available to help campground and RV parks succeed online.
RoverPass also powers the next great travel marketplace that gives travelers the ability to search and book an RV site or campground for their next amazing vacation, while also driving bookings and revenue for RV park and campground owners through roverpass.com and our expansive partner network.
