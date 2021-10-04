Road closure Monkton
The area of 1707 Monkton Rd in Monkton will be closed for 4-5 hours due to a power pole issue. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
