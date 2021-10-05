Aviation Week Network’s AC-U-KWIK Continues to Support Unique Educational Initiatives
NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Scholarship Program Accepting Applicants
AC-U-KWIK is proud to be the first sponsor of the program at its inception. As the program has grown, we are honored to continue this tradition and support this unique educational initiative.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network’s AC-U-KWIK, the most trusted flight planning resource for pilots, operators and aviation professionals worldwide, continues to support the NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers scholarship program. The scholarship program provides education and training as a means for business aviation schedulers and dispatchers to enhance their careers.
— Elizabeth Zlitni, Sr. Director at Aviation Week Network
“AC-U-KWIK is extremely proud to be the first sponsor of the program at its inception. As the program has grown, we are honored to continue this tradition and support this unique educational initiative,” said Elizabeth Zlitni, Sr. Director of New Business Development at Aviation Week Network.
This initiative aligns with Aviation Week Network’s ongoing workforce program. The scholarship is a significant part of our current strategy to inspire students at all levels and young professionals with industry intelligence and research, events, school outreach, and career connections.
Scholarship recipients will be announced at the NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference in January. Funds may be awarded for amounts up to $10,000 per applicant.
In addition to the scholarships offered by NBAA through donations from NBAA members, regional business aviation associations offer several scholarships for current and prospective business aviation professionals. The NBAA Charities scholarship program, generously supported by NBAA member donors, offers nearly $100,000 annually in cash awards as tuition reimbursement for enrolled students and nearly the same amount in monetary and training awards for working professionals in business aviation, including pilots, maintenance professionals, schedulers, dispatchers, flight attendants and flight technicians.
For more information on how to support this program, visit NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Scholarship.
To learn more about AC-U-KWIK, visit us at NBAA-BACE at booth 2857 or http://www.acukwik.com/.
For more information about Aviation Week Network’s Workforce initiative, visit AviationWeek.com/Workforce.
