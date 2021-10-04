Game and Fish’s Ian Tator celebrated for contributions to elk, habitat

Tator is the recipient of the 2021 RMEF Excellence in Elk Country Award.

Cheyenne - Ian Tator, terrestrial habitat supervisor with Wyoming Game and Fish Department, was recently recognized for his exceptional work for elk and habitat by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Tator is the recipient of the 2021 RMEF Excellence in Elk Country Award.

“Ian Tator has played and continues to play an integral role in protecting and enhancing big game habitat across the state as well as working with us first-hand to expand RMEF’s footprint on the Wyoming landscape,” said Karie Decker, RMEF director of wildlife and habitat. “His peers know and respect him for his vast contributions to ensuring the future of elk and elk habitat, as do we.”

The RMEF Excellence in Elk Country award recognizes an individual scientist or wildlife biologist whose career demonstrated desire and dedication to benefit the scientific management of elk or elk habitat, in addition to a desire and dedication to go above and beyond the normal course of duty as demonstrated by publications, participation in professional organizations and symposiums, recognitions and awards and other activities.

In the nomination, Tator was lauded for his work with RMEF and partners to protect and enhance big game habitat across Wyoming. He serves as an active member of RMEF’s Project Advisory Committee where, on behalf of Game and Fish, Tator advises on the pressing challenges to elk and their habitat and ensures the use of sound science in projects. Since the beginning of his involvement in 2012, Game and Fish has partnered with RMEF on over 200 habitat, research and management projects across the state. Tator also spearheaded Game and Fish’s Invasive Annual Grass program and has helped develop rapid habitat assessment methods for aspen, riparian, and shrub/rangeland habitats — all important to Wyoming’s wapiti.

“I’m humbled and honored to receive the 2021 RMEF Excellence in Elk Country award. The partnership with RMEF has resulted in tremendous benefits for Wyoming’s elk and other wildlife,” Tator said.

Tator was acknowledged with the award at the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies Deer and Elk Workshop this past August.

