Road Closure on River Road (State Route 56) Begins October 17 for Bridge Replacement

​Armstrong County, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a road closure on River Road (State Route 56) in North Apollo Borough and Kiskiminetas Townships, Armstrong County beginning October 17.

The area affected is between the intersections of State Route 2052 and State Route 2055.

Signs will be posted directing motorists along the detour route. Motorists should use the following detour:

North Vandergrift side: State Route 56 West to State Route 356 South to State Route 66 North

North Apollo/Apollo side: State Route 66 South to State Route 356 North to State Route 56 East

State Route 56 is anticipated to open on October 29.

Glorietta Bridge #2 is located at Lackey's Dairy Queen on State Route 56. Work is to include replacement of the existing culvert, roadway reconstruction, drainage enhancements, guiderail upgrades and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Plum Contracting of Greensburg, PA is the contractor for this project. There is an anticipated completion date of December 2023 for this $4.9 million dollar project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

