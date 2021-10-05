Announcing the In-Person Premiere of the Indie Film PANDA BEAR IT at the Beaufort Film Festival on Friday, October 22

Beaufort Film Festival Panda Bear It Beaufort Film Festival Laurels

Indie film PANDA BEAR IT will be screened at an in-person event, with cast and crew present, at the inaugural Beaufort Film Festival.

There are already just too many high quality independent movies available too often in and around Beaufort, North Carolina.” — Said No One Ever

BEAUFORT, NC, USA, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABOUT THE MOVIE: Local rapper Kamus Leonardo's world is upended upon the sudden death of his girlfriend Destiny. To make matters worse he's hanging out with a panda bear.ABOUT THE FILMMAKER: Evan Kidd is an award-winning filmmaker based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Raised in NC, he fell in love with film at early age, eventually turning his passion for storytelling into a career. Creating works screening globally for Rostrum Records, Cucalorus Film Festival, New Orleans Film Festival, XXL, Mass Appeal, BET, and MTV Jams. Evan currently hosts Convincing Creatives, a video podcast on intuitive creativity & hosted How We Human Podcast. In 2014, Kidd graduated from East Carolina University, earning his degree with honors in Cinematic Arts and Media Production. While still in college, Kidd directed “Spazz Out!”, a 35-minute documentary on the annual Spazz Fest musical festival in Greenville, NC. In addition to two other award-winning shorts, Kidd wrote and directed the narrative feature Son of Clowns, which has garnered multiple awards on the film festival circuit in 2016 including selection at the Cucalorus Film Festival and distribution on Amazon Prime Video. Kidd has also directed multiple music videos, including the video for Justin Garner’s “Love Strikes Twice,” which rotated on MTV Jams and VH1 Soul in early 2016. "I created Panda Bear It as a way to talk about grief in a multitude of ways by blending drama, surrealism, and comedy. It's both tragic, and unseen, while never being exactly same for two people. Music also is the healing method through which our main character Kamus Leonardo finds himself in this story. I think this is a story for our current day that will be relatable to all who have loved, lost, and found the courage to continue onward," says Mr. Kidd, of https://rocksetproductions.com/ ABOUT THE BEAUFORT FILM FESTIVAL : We sought submissions of all stripes: student film, experimental, short, feature-length, etc. And then we selected the "coolest" flicks to screen at one of our movie venues -- including a retro-hip Drive-In (made out of shipping containers, of course), and a more intimate indoor venue called Mill Space (right next door to a micro-brewery, naturally), where we will celebrate the art of indie film over the course of two special weekends along the so-called Crystal Coast of North Carolina, to which all are welcome: https://www.beaufortpictureshow.org/beaufort-film-festival ABOUT THE PANDA BEAR IT + BFF SYNERGY: "We are incredibly honored to host what amounts to the World Premiere of PANDA BEAR IT at our humble little Festival," gushes William Kane, Director of the Beaufort Film Festival. "Panels, possible performances, and, of course, pandas -- what could go wrong?"

PANDA BEAR IT trailer