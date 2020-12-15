Beaufort Picture Show presents ... the Coolest Movies at the Coolest Drive-In in the Coolest Small Town
The Beaufort Picture Show celebrates its second big year in the newly retro-fitted Beaufort Drive-In at Gallants Channel.
The Beaufort Picture Show, an "official" 501(c)3 non-profit organization, will begin its second year sharing and showcasing movies in beautiful Beaufort, North Carolina, kicking off 2021 at the newly retro-fitted Beaufort Drive-In at Gallants Channel.
— Billy, BeauShow President for Life
Keeping with its stated mission to showcase a broad range of notable films that enrich lives, engage minds, and build community, the Beaufort Picture Show's 2021 season will present a slate of family-friendly and blockbuster movies featuring big images and sounds -- to complement our big outdoor screen and powerful sound system. We're looking forward to continuing our collaboration with both the Beaufort Middle School's Parent Support Committee (who handle the concessions) and the Friends of the NC Maritime Museum (who manage the parking lot).
The early schedule of movies is hereby announced:
Jan 16: ONCE UPON A TIME IN... HOLLYWOOD
Jan 30: SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
Feb 13: DEATH ON THE NILE
Feb 27: THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING
Mar 13: AD ASTRA
Mar 27: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY
These particular movies were specifically selected to highlight our ability to deliver high quality digital images and sound in our "new" Drive-In theater, complete with plenty of (viewing-optimized) parking, and on-site (and delicious) concessions. Not to mention gigantic screen and broadcast sound. The Beaufort Drive-In is located at Gallants Channel, 172 West Beaufort Road Extension, Beaufort, NC.
These flicks, it should be noted, will start right around dusk, and we've devised contactless and COVID-safe policies and procedures which will allow everyone to enjoy the movie without really even leaving your cars.
All are welcome.
For tickets, schedules, showtimes, and more: www.beaufortpictureshow.org/drive-in
