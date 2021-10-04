Grammy® Nominee Eric Alexandrakis Releases Musical Spoken Word Album About The Benefits of Music Therapy
Album Discusses The Benefits of Music Therapy On Trauma From Cancer Treatments and Other Ailments
I find that if we aren't creating ripples that others can benefit from, we're not only not doing our jobs as members of this corporeal community, but we're also limiting the value of our existence.”LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy® Nominated artist Eric Alexandrakis has released yet another component from his critically acclaimed Terra series of releases. Alexandrakis' latest release, Terra: Music Is The Medicine Which Keeps My World Spinning In Harmony [Living With Post-Cancer Trauma Via Music's Healing Powers], follows in the format footsteps of his Grammy® Nominated musical Spoken Word album I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor. This time the focus is on the value of music therapy, using Eric's cancer treatments as a reference, but also touches upon its effects on other multiple ailments including PTSD, dementia, Alzheimer's, domestic abuse, Parkinson's, and so on.
— Eric Alexandrakis
"I find that if we aren't creating ripples that others can benefit from, we're not only not doing our jobs as members of this corporeal community, but we're also limiting the value of our existence, both now, and once we are gone. That's how we live on and on...by making positive ripples."
Mixing both Spoken Word and Eric's brand of Avant-Alternative music, the album's musical component is a mix of influences which includes late 60's Pop, early New Wave, and film music. All tracks are written, arranged, produced, performed, recorded and mixed by Eric [with a little help from friends here and there including John Taylor (Duran Duran), Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Duran Duran, George Harrison, Eric Clapton), composers/producers Starr Parodi & Jeff Fair, up and coming artist Isolde Fair, producer/engineer Kirk Kelsey (The Smashing Pumpkins, Keith Urban), and Eric's 13 year old son, who played drums on one song].
Coming on the heels of I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, which was nominated for Best Spoken Word Album at the 2019 Grammy® Awards alongside fellow nominees Michelle Obama and The Beastie Boys, Alexandrakis continues his travel themed series of releases.
Highly creative since childhood, Alexandrakis is a student of all artistic disciplines. Along with his album releases, he provides music for various media, and has even charted nationally with two original Christmas songs and productions for other artists. He is also involved in film production, and was fortunate to have a film he conceptualized and scored, short-list at Cannes Lions in 2017 [PSYCHOGENIC FUGUE starring John Malkovich and directed by Sandro]. Alexandrakis was the first person in the industry to produce a digitally watermarked CD, and he continues to find innovative ways to express himself through his songwriting, productions, and company Minoan Music.
Terra: Music Is The Medicine Which Keeps My World Spinning In Harmony [Living With Post-Cancer Trauma Via Music's Healing Powers] by Eric Alexandrakis is out now via Apple Music.
