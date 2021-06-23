Grammy® Nominee Eric Alexandrakis Releases Summer Song Featuring Members of Duran Duran & Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Catchy Alternative Pop Song Brings Much Needed EscapismRETHYMNO, CRETE, GREECE, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy® Nominated artist Eric Alexandrakis has released yet another component from his critically acclaimed TERRA series of releases. "Mediterranean Sun", a catchy 2 minute and 40 second guitar slashing Alternative Pop song about spending Summers on the island of Crete as a youth, also features performances by Duran Duran's John Taylor [bass], and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' Steve Ferrone [drums].
Coming on the heels of I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO TIME CANCER SURVIVOR, which was nominated for BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM at the 2019 Grammy® Awards alongside fellow nominees Michelle Obama and The Beastie Boys, Alexandrakis continues his travel themed series of releases.
"I wrote this 500 meters from the front door, which is where I also shot the cover art. It's meant to feel like a happy, carefree release...letting go of the harshness of reality, and just enjoying the simple things, far, far, far away.", Alexandrakis says.
The track was mostly recorded and mixed on a 16-track recorder, all in first takes, with additional mixing by longtime friend Kirk Kelsey [The Smashing Pumpkins, Keith Urban].
"John is the one who really discovered me many moons ago, and Steve and I play on productions together quite often. Both are creative heroes of mine, and I love how tight the three of us sound together. Everything is so cut up, looped and quantized these days, but not here. We played every part only once, and you can tell, because you can feel the spaces between the spaces. I love that."
Highly creative since childhood, Alexandrakis is a student of all artistic disciplines. Along with his album releases, he provides music for various media, and has even charted nationally with two original Christmas songs and productions for other artists. He is also involved in film production, and was fortunate to have a film he conceptualized and scored, short-list at Cannes Lions in 2017 [PSYCHOGENIC FUGUE starring John Malkovich and directed by Sandro]. Alexandrakis was the first person in the industry to produce a digitally watermarked CD, and he continues to find innovative ways to express himself through his songwriting, productions, and company Minoan Music.
"Mediterranean Sun" by Eric Alexandrakis is out now via all streaming platforms.
Gary Seven
Minoan Music
+1 970-223-4301
email us here