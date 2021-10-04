Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A303777          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau                            

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/15/21 at 0857 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2830 S. Walden Road, Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry             

 

ACCUSED: Paul C. Johnson                                              

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/15/21 Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the

Middlesex Barracks was notified by the Vermont Sex Offender Registry of an

offender who was not in compliance. Subsequent investigation revealed that Paul

C. Johnson of Cabot had failed to provide the registry with updated information

as required as a registered sex offender. Troopers located Johnson in Barre on

09/28/21 and issued him a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court

Criminal Division on 11/04/21 to answer to the charge of Failure to Comply with

the Sex Offender Registry.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/21 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648

 

