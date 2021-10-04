Middlesex Barracks/Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303777
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/15/21 at 0857 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2830 S. Walden Road, Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry
ACCUSED: Paul C. Johnson
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/15/21 Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the
Middlesex Barracks was notified by the Vermont Sex Offender Registry of an
offender who was not in compliance. Subsequent investigation revealed that Paul
C. Johnson of Cabot had failed to provide the registry with updated information
as required as a registered sex offender. Troopers located Johnson in Barre on
09/28/21 and issued him a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court
Criminal Division on 11/04/21 to answer to the charge of Failure to Comply with
the Sex Offender Registry.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
