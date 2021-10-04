Interstate 29 Guardrail Replacement Scheduled in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Guardrail Improvements are scheduled on Interstate 29 just north of Interstate 90 at mile marker 84. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

The guardrail will be removed from both the northbound and southbound passing lanes. Lane closures will be installed in the passing lanes to complete the work. Motorists should expect delays through the work area and stay alert for workers, equipment, and sudden slowing of traffic.

Work is anticipated to be completed by Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. At that time the lane closures will be removed from the passing lanes and reopened to traffic.

The prime contractor on this $1.4 million project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD.

