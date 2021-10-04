Submit Release
Interstate 29 Guardrail Replacement Scheduled in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

Contact:  Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Guardrail Improvements are scheduled on Interstate 29 just north of Interstate 90 at mile marker 84. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

 The guardrail will be removed from both the northbound and southbound passing lanes. Lane closures will be installed in the passing lanes to complete the work. Motorists should expect delays through the work area and stay alert for workers, equipment, and sudden slowing of traffic. 

 Work is anticipated to be completed by Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.  At that time the lane closures will be removed from the passing lanes and reopened to traffic.     

 The prime contractor on this $1.4 million project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD.   

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

To receive Sioux Falls Road Construction email updates, subscribe at: LISTSERV - Subscription Management - LISTSERV.SD.GOV. Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

