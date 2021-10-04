New restoration fund offers opportunities to improve water quality on eligible on-stream impoundments

DES MOINES – A new restoration fund, created by the Iowa Legislature and administered by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), will award funds to improve water quality and recreational opportunities on eligible on-stream impoundments throughout Iowa.

Up to $500,000 will be awarded through this competitive grant program to fund restoration projects that will protect, maintain, and enhance these popular recreation destinations and their related watersheds. Projects funded should ensure a cost-effective investment for the citizens of Iowa, a local community commitment to watershed protection, and improve overall water quality in the impoundment.

Information on how to apply for the On-Stream Impoundment Restoration Fund Grant is available online at https://iowadnr.gov/ onstreamimpoundment. Applications are due on November 5th, 2021.