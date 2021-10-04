Submit Release
Certify before you Land Apply

Now’s the time. Please check to see if your applicator certification is up-to-date. If you haven’t already taken your annual training for manure applicator certification, get it done before you start land applying.

There are three options to become certified:

  • DNR offers online training and fee-paying. If you haven’t used the system before, follow the prompts to create an IowaID.
  • Catch a training session at an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Please contact your local Extension office to schedule a session.
  • Or, make an appointment at a DNR field office to take a test.

Find more information about state requirements for manure application, including fact sheets for confinement site and commercial applicators on DNR’s webpages.

