Certify before you Land Apply

Now’s the time. Please check to see if your applicator certification is up-to-date. If you haven’t already taken your annual training for manure applicator certification, get it done before you start land applying.

There are three options to become certified:

DNR offers online training and fee-paying. If you haven’t used the system before, follow the prompts to create an IowaID.

Catch a training session at an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Please contact your local Extension office to schedule a session.

Or, make an appointment at a DNR field office to take a test.

Find more information about state requirements for manure application, including fact sheets for confinement site and commercial applicators on DNR’s webpages.