Waterfowl refuge at Hawkeye Wildlife Area closed until mid-December

SWISHER, Iowa - The waterfowl refuge at the Hawkeye Wildlife Area is currently closed to hunting all species to allow waterfowl and other birds a place to rest during the fall migration. The refuge closed Sept. 24, and will reopen to hunting mid-December.

Waterfowl refuge at Hawkeye Wildlife Area closed until mid-December

