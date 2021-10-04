SWISHER, Iowa - The waterfowl refuge at the Hawkeye Wildlife Area is currently closed to hunting all species to allow waterfowl and other birds a place to rest during the fall migration. The refuge closed Sept. 24, and will reopen to hunting mid-December.
You just read:
Waterfowl refuge at Hawkeye Wildlife Area closed until mid-December
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.