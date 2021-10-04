New Capabilities from River Logic Enable Customers to Make Better Decisions Faster in an Unsettled Business Environment
We are thrilled that our customers and partners have reacted very positively to our recent product improvements, with most new features already adopted.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- River Logic, a global innovator in advanced analytics to solve complex business problems, released the latest version of its solutions, delivering critical enhancements in visualization, customer experience, and key capabilities to solve more complex problems faster across the enterprise.
— Carlos Centurion, President, River Logic
Impressive Results Visualization and User Experience through Power Maps
River Logic users can now build more engaging and rich scenarios using industry best-in-class mapping capabilities. Advanced mapping was added to the Network Design Optimization solution, allowing customers to create interactive result scenario visualizations and make better decisions faster. In addition, users will look up geocode and distance calculations directly from maps capability, quickly digging in and getting the information they need.
Answering More Questions to Unlock Cost and Service Opportunities
Where to build the next warehouse or fulfillment center is a strategic question to answer when it comes to increasing customer service levels and reducing costs. River Logic users will answer that question quickly and suggest locations for warehouses and production facilities for use running Center of Gravity (COG) Analysis in the Network Design Optimization solution. River Logic customers can now compare scenarios with a different number of centers and analyze the results based on critical KPIs like total costs and the average distance to a center.
Building Complex Models and Getting Faster to the Answer
Given the complexity of the business environment, modelers must build more robust models faster with increasing types of constraints. River Logic has been adding critical enhancements to their products and upgrades to the programming language and solvers to allow users to manage large-scale datasets, faster matrix generation, and better importing and exporting to and from databases. Also has invested in enhancements for sequencing, financial reports, and model security.
"We are thrilled that our customers and partners have reacted very positively to our recent product improvements, with most new features already adopted," said Carlos Centurion, President of River Logic. "As we look forward, we will continue to focus on enabling users to orchestrate and collaborate on their planning process, increasing the system’s intelligence, and adding features that make it easier to implement and use our solutions," finished Centurion.
About River Logic
River Logic is a global innovator that creates the confidence leaders need to solve complex planning problems across the enterprise by creating a strategic view of their business, with no limited constraints that extend to the tactical and operational levels of planning. We combine advanced analytics for planning and decision support and offer both a platform for custom solutions in addition to package solutions, powered by a digital planning twin that spans beyond the supply chain to include demand and realistic economic and financial models.
