Bobbie Davis Joins APCO Holdings as Vice President, Enterprise Project Management Office

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare, GWC Warranty and MemberCare brands, has named Bobbie Davis as Vice President, Enterprise Project Management Office. In this newly created role, Davis will advance the organization’s project planning and change management capabilities to drive continued growth.

“We are excited to have Bobbie join our leadership team to steer the evolution of project management, process development, and resource planning as our company grows,” said Scot Eisenfelder, CEO of APCO Holdings. “She will play a key role in helping us successfully plan and implement the strategic initiatives that we have envisioned for the future.”

Prior to joining APCO, Davis held various positions of increasing leadership focused on project and program management, ERP implementations, service lifecycle management, human resources, and information technology. Bobbie was most recently Director of Enterprise PMO for PowerPlan, Inc.

“I welcome the opportunity to build a lasting discipline which will solidly establish APCO Holdings as a project-based organization that continuously propels the business to greater heights. I am honored to partner with an organization that is committed to excellence and maximizing the customer experience,” said Davis.

Davis has an MBA from The Pennsylvania State University, a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Tech, and is a certified Project Management Professional.

About APCO Holdings
Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com

