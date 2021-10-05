AQMA Italia and Great Product Inc. announce Strategic Partnership
Aqma Italia and Great Product Inc. announce Strategic Partnership to Commercialize “Made in Italy” Nutraceuticals in North America
At the center of everything we do, our target is the human being and our mission is to support everyone's need for health in a natural and sustainable way.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQMA ITALIA, an innovative nutraceutical company developing high quality patented nutraceutical products entirely Made in Italy, and Great Product (GP), a venture development firm that stages Italian and European companies for successful commercialization and financing in the United States, an- nounced a strategic partnership aimed to commercialize and distribute AQMA’s patented nutraceutical products in the North-American market. This partnership allows AQMA to expand its business to the North American Market. GP will acquire another high-growth, innovative company in its portfolio to build out in the US.
— Mr Michele Pironti, CEO of AQMA
Great Product is one of the most innovative venture development firms in the U.S. and Europe. GP has a unique business model to build, grow and fund Italian and European companies in North American. Great Product’s founder has worked with innovative startups in Europe for the past fifteen years and the firm is born out of an appreciation for Italian and European innovation and the need to couple that innovation with capital and vast commercial markets. Through its numerous affiliations and associations, Great Product gives companies immediate access to a large network of qualified investors, venture capital firms and Fortune 1000 companies. GP’s team is made up of highly successful entrepreneurs and experts in the critical areas of intellectual property, finance, US government regulations, business development, sales and marketing.
AQMA Italia s.p.a., is a “Made in Italy“ nutraceutical company developing high-quality, innovative and patented products that promote a new care paradigm and well-being philosophy. AQMA’s products allow consumers to improve their quality of life through the use of nutritional elements that protect bodily processes and functions. AQMA nutraceuticals are the result of careful internal R&D processes enabling AQMA to offer a new way to improve health, treat chronic diseases, slow down the aging process, increase and improve life expectancy, and support well-being.
“AQMA is excited to partner with Great Product in our strategy to capture the North-American market” said Mrs. Elisabetta Landi, Export Manager of AQMA. Mr Michele Pironti, CEO of AQMA, added, “At the center of everything we do, our target is the human being and our mission is to support everyone's need for health in a natural and sustainable way. We are excited to bring this philosophy to North-America and we have chosen Great Product to support us in this ambitious mission”.
Jonathan Ramaci, Founder & CEO of Great Product, adds, “AQMA is an outstanding company with a unique and innovative portfolio of products and patents in the nutraceutical sector. AQMA is strongly committed to research and development focused on effective therapeutic and natural products. We are excited to welcome AQMA to the North-American Market and the Great Product family of Companies”. Mr. Ramaci further added that, “There has never been a better time for innovative Italian companies to embrace the Great Product model as the U.S. health, Renewable Energy and Technology Markets are experiencing geometric growth”.
About AQMA Italia s.p.a.
AQMA Italia was founded in 2017 with the mission of actively leading Italian nutraceutical research, production and distribution. The Company, with its registered office in Milan and head office in Na- ples, is an innovative leader in nutraceutical market. AQMA’s philosophy is centered around the whole person and this is seen in AQMA’s commitment to supporting everyone's needs for daily health and the best quality of life.
Learn more at https://aqma.eu/
About Great Product, Inc.
Great Product (GP) is a venture development firm whose mission is to identify the best Italian and European companies and successfully nurture, fund and commercialize them in North America. GP’s partners are experts in their respective fields of finance, pharma, government, energy, healthcare, intellectual property, sales, marketing and entrepreneurial ventures. Great Products Founders have started and scaled multiple businesses. Great Product has offices in Cambridge, MA, Miami, FL, Rome, Italy and Milan, Italy.
Learn more at www.greatproduct.com
Jane Cavalier
Brightmark Consulting
+1 203-858-3801
