Donglify by Electronic Team is now available for macOS

Donglify for macOS

Electronic Team’s major solution for remote access to USB security keys, Donglify, goes cross-platform.

UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The app is now available for Mac users looking to share and remotely connect to USB license keys over the network. The software adds support for macOS Mojave 10.14 and later.

Before today, Donglify was a Windows-only solution. With the new release version, users get to securely share USB keys between Windows and Mac machines creating fail-safe cross-platform connections.

The idea behind Donglify for Mac is that the same USB protection key can be accessed from several computers at a time. The app lets you share a USB dongle on the Mac to which it is connected physically in such a way that the device becomes available for simultaneous access from multiple remote machines.

With the focus on multi-access, Donglify gives an efficient way to control and manage connections to devices via a dedicated user account. The app provides the option to share USB dongles within one account used on different computers or you can invite owners of other Donglify accounts to connect to your shared USB keys remotely.

In addition to remote physical machines, it lets you redirect USB devices to a virtual environment. The app works well with VMware Workstation, VMware ESX, Citrix XenDesktop, and Microsoft Hyper-V virtualization apps.

Like all the other Electronic Team’s remote access solutions, the newly released Donglify for Mac deploys high-level 2048-bit SSL encryption, helping users connect to their USB dongles over LAN and the Internet in a totally secure way.

Electronic Team is a global technology development company specializing in network communications software. For over 15 years, it has been creating and delivering professional applications for remote access to USB and COM port equipment.

See more information on Donglify official website.